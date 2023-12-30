 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Diana's brother shares photo of 'black sheep' of Spencer family

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shared photo of the ‘black sheep' of Spencer family on social media

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle Earl Charles Spencer has shared photo of a ‘black sheep’ of the Spencer family, saying “we children were never allowed to meet him.”

Taking to Instagram, Princess Diana’s brother shared two family photographs from the early 1900s.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours rejected

He also revealed that the first picture features his great-aunt Lavinia, great-uncle Georgie and grandfather (Jack), playing with their dog, Jock, in the garden.

About the other photo, Charles said, “While the second is of my great-uncle Cecil, swinging my great-aunt Margaret in the air, on his return from Dartmouth, where he was training to become a Naval officer.

“Cecil received a chest full of medals serving in the Royal Navy as a Motor Torpedo Boat captain in World War 1. He died after a fall from his horse while playing polo on Malta in the ‘20s.”

"Lavinia became Lady Annaly and lived across the valley from Althorp at Holdenby House. A very heavy smoker, she died in her 50s from cancer.”

About Georgie, he said “Georgie was very charming, by all accounts, but was considered something of a black sheep - sadly, we children were never allowed to meet him.”

Read More: King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours

“Margaret was a wonderful character, who I knew well and adored. She wrote a beautiful book, in her eighties, called ‘A Spencer Childhood’. Lovely to see them all looking so happy together, when young,” Earl Charles Spencer concluded.

