Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children

Angelina Jolie and her children put on a united front days after ditching Brad Pitt’s milestone birthday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Photo: Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
Photo: Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children

Brad Pitt is reportedly 'desperate' to meet his six children while Angelia Jolie seemingly flaunts her motherly bond with her kids.

Pitt and Jolie share a brood of six, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne.

However, the relationship between Brad’s children and him seemingly got bruised when he allegedly abused ex-wife Jolie and his son Maddox during their ‘explosive’ plane fight in 2016.

After this event, the new boyfriend of Ines De Ramon repeatedly received major blows from his children. 

They even snubbed their father during his milestone 60th birthday, which Brad celebrated “with some low-key dinner parties” alongside his new flame, Ines de Ramon.

However, a source close to Brad tipped about the ‘desperate’ father and said, “Of course, Brad would have loved for each of his six kids to be a part of his B-day week, too,” before noting, “But he is dedicated to working on their strained relationships and excited about the future.”

Read More: Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie

Now, just a few days after his birthday, Angelina Jolie has stepped out with one of his three daughters Zahara Marley Jolie in New York City. 

As fans will know, Zahara dropped the surname ‘Pitt’ from her name last month after joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black sorority. 

Additionally, Zahara was last sighted with her other two sisters earlier in the day during a fun shopping spree.

