Brad Pitt is seemingly taking lessons from Johnny Depp-Amber Heard feud to restore his reputation

Photo Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp’s footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is seemingly taking notes from Johnny Depp to restore his long-lost reputation after the case against Angelina Jolie.

The A-listed actor, who was Johnny's co-star in 21 Jump Street, is rumoured to have adopted the same approach as the Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker.

Last year, the tumultuous celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were dubbed Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 2.0 by some netizens after their alleged feud on a private aeroplane.

Now, as per a new report by The Things, the superstar has allegedly hired Matthew Hiltzick as his PR expert.

The point to be noted here is that Matthew Hiltzick has previously helped many celebrities like Justin Bieber and Johnny Depp to re-establish their marred goodwill.

Reportedly, the 60-year-old actor also expects the PR expert to mend his bruised relationship with his kids.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt allegedly indulged in a heated fight on a private aeroplane in 2016. This fight was later leaked by an anonymous source to the court and transformed into a full-blown litigation.