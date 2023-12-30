Bradley Cooper 'jealousy' puts Irina Shayk, Tom Brady in peril?

Questions raised over Bradley Cooper's entrance reportedly hit a stop to Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance

Free from their respective relationships, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were caught up in a flood of romance in July; however, things started to unravel when reports emerged that their romance "fizzled out." Now, a new report suggests Bradley Cooper may cause that.



Spilling the beans to National Enquirer, an insider revealed that the NFL quarterback opted to stay away from the Russian model when her megastar-ex appeared on the scene after he couldn't resist standing still amid their blossoming romance.

"Bradley came storming back on the scene," the source added. "After he saw photos of Tom and Irina getting way too up-close and personal for his tastes."

The tipster tattled, "Tom didn't want any part of breaking up a relationship because he was still smarting after losing his wife, Gisele Bundchen."

But things did not appear to slow down between the power couple.

As a bird chirped to Life & Style, the pair did not "technically" part ways -- they just became busy with their kids and lives.

"Apparently, Tom and Irina never technically broke up," the source shared. "They both simply got busy with raising kids and working."

Further, Tom and Irinia have been on the same page as a mole squealed, "Irina totally understands that," adding, "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He's having fun, and so is she."