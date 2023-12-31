Britney Spears is reportedly planning to shake the music scene in 2024 with new album

Britney Spears will break the internet in 2024: insider

Britney Spears has an eventful 2023. For 2024, the pop icon is reportedly eyeing to make a splash into the music scene by dropping her new album that would surely break the internet.



In line with her debut record's upcoming 25th anniversary, the Circus hitmaker is reportedly roped in Charli XCX to be the songwriter.

Details about the hotly-anticipated record were kept under wraps. But it is said to include "killer songs."

"Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang," a mole squealed to The Sun.

Well-placed sources give insight into the behind-the-scene pressures to deliver a mega-hit.

"She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, so there is pressure for the music to be great," the anonymous tip shared.



"Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs," the insider referred to the British songwriter who has a history of making hit tracks.

The tipster tattled, "She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney's guidance of what she is after."

In the meantime, "Britney's team is eyeing the album to release next year," the bird chirped.