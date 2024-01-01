 
Monday, January 01, 2024
‘That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to face various restrictions in prison

Danny Masterson, known for his role in That '70s Show, has been transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where he will be serving his sentence for raping two women.

Danny Masterson will have a restricted schedule as he adjusts to the rules and regulations of the medium-security prison. TMZ reports that he will undergo a reception and classification process, which may take up to 90 days.

During this initial period, the 47-year-old will be part of the prison's privilege group U. However, he will face various restrictions, including no family visits, limited entertainment access, and no access to personal property.

The California Department of Corrections will allow him one phone call during the first week, followed by one call per month until the classification process is completed. Despite these limitations, Masterson will have access to the prison yard and recreation facilities.

Sources close to Masterson claim that he displayed "exceptional strength of mind and spirit" while in the LA County jail. They also assert that he remains hopeful his conviction will be overturned on appeal.

Masterson was found guilty in May for two rapes that occurred in 2003 and narrowly escaped conviction on a third rape charge. The sentencing trial saw one of the victims, dubbed Jane Doe 1, describe Masterson as a "true coward and heartless monster." She revealed that she continues to suffer from extreme fear and frequently wakes up crying.

Jane Doe 1 also talked about being born into a family of Scientologists and how the church protected Danny Masterson when she reported the rape. 

