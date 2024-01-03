Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes give relationship update: 'We're being patient'

Amy Robach opens up about her relationship with T.J. Holmes after a fan query

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been through a lot after their workplace romance became public. Keeping that in mind, the former said they were taking things very slowly in their relationship and were being patient.



The update was in response to the question of a fan; asking about the pair's relationship status.

"Evolving is what I would say. We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends," the 50-year-old told iHeartRadio's Amy and T.J. Podcast.

Explaining the struggles the duo faced amid the relationship, Amy shared, "As tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

Noting, "We have been very thoughtful and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient. But things are good. They're peaceful, and we want to continue building on that."

In Nov 2022, Amy and T.J.'s romance was laid bare by the Daily Mail after they were snapped in a flush of romantic moments on their weekend trip.