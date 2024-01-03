‘Slow Horses' lives up to see season five on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ nods 'Slow Horses' to go ahead with season five as the comic spy drama success continues

Amid the massive success of the comedy espionage drama Slow Horses, Apple TV+ has decided to green-light season five of Gary Oldman’s odd MI5 team.



Based on Mick Herron's novel, the series cast will return as the Oscar winner who played a quick-tempered spy Jackson Lamb has bagged a Golden Globe nomination for his performance, according to Variety.

Besides Gary, the series cast includes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan.



For season 5, the logline reads, “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.”

Adding, “After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

In 2022, Slow Horses rolled out on Apple TV+ and instantly became the best-reviewed comic spy drama and has entered into one of the top shows on the streamer.