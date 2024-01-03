 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the know on July 4th, 1999, in lavish wedding ceremony

Victoria, David Beckham to mark 25 years of togetherness with vow renewal 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are reportedly set to exchange their vows once again to make their milestone wedding anniversary.

The British power couple, who tied the knot in 1999, will celebrate their 25th marriage anniversary on July 11 with lavish celebrations.

According to Heat Magazine, Victoria and David, who are parents to four kids, “both feel that 25 years of marriage is something to feel proud of, especially in this industry, and they want to mark it in style.”

“So, they’ve talked about renewing their vows,” a tipster close the situation revealed.

This would be the second time the singer-turned-fashion-designer and the football icon will renew vows as they previously did it in 2006 following David’s alleged affair’s rumours.

The source shared how the couple loves their wedding day but dreads their “matching purple outfits and thrones,” adding, “Victoria has joked that they need to rectify that.”

“Their first vow renewal was a very intimate ceremony, but this time it would be much bigger. They like the idea of a beach renewal,” they added.

The insider continued: “After everything that happened last year, Vic really feels like 2024 could be their biggest year yet.

“They’ve won so many more fans since their Netflix documentary aired, and whereas a few years ago it was openly mocked, her marriage and family are now seen as something to look up to.

“Victoria has never felt this content, both in her personal and professional life, and she can’t wait to celebrate it all.”

