 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?

After Kanye West shared explicit images of wife Bianca Censori, a body language expert weighed in on the controversy

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Is Kanye West behind vulnerable Bianca Censoris choices?
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?

After Kanye West broke the Internet with Bianca Censori’s explicit images, a body language expert weighed in on the controversy.

The opinion comes after the Canadian rapper took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures featuring Bianca wearing either a thong or string bikini.

After observing the images, an expert named Judi James told the Mirror that Kanye is attempting to "show off his power" in the marriage.

Judi James told the outlet: "While Kanye was trailing his beautiful new bride clad only in a flesh-coloured body suit, the hope was that this publicity stunt was some kind of shared joke between the couple.”

Read More: Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori

However, according to the expert, the new photos suggest that what goes on in their private life seems “more extreme” than their public one.

"Kanye might be showing us his wife looking blankly unhappy as she stands encased in a random-looking set of strips of fabric and fur but it’s his own body language that creates the real impact here,” she said.

Judi assessed Bianca’s wardrobe choice and claimed that she looks “vulnerable.”

“She is dressed in perhaps the most daring 'outfits' to date and looks vulnerable with at least one facial expression suggesting uncertainty or nervousness but he [Kanye] just looks into the screen like one of his fans filming him onstage at a live concert might do,” she concluded.

Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation video
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff
King Charles to abdicate in 'five or ten years' video
King Charles to abdicate in 'five or ten years'
Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Year's Eve gig
Cardi B surpasses Offset with major New Year's Eve gig
Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft
Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft
Nicki Minaj's honest opinion irks fans: Watch
Nicki Minaj's honest opinion irks fans: Watch
King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis' video
King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis'
Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori
Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Conspiracies about relationship dismissed
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Conspiracies about relationship dismissed