Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Kanye West draws backlash for explicit photos of Bianca Censori

Kanye West posted a string of images featuring Bianca Censori 'not wearing pants'

Kanye West drew severe backlash after he posted a string of NSFW pictures of his wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper took to his Instagram account of 18.4 million followers and posted three pictures of his wife, with one of them captioned: “No pants this year.”

Kanye flaunted the Australian architect who was just wearing a thong and a tight fur top, exposing her front side.

Read More: Kanye West's ‘grandiosity' makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian

Another sultry mirror selfie of himself with Bianca shows her standing to the side, wearing a black corset, a leather trench coat, and a string bikini.

Kanye's followers slammed him for the choice of images he posted and reminded him that his kids might see this: “Bro your kids are on this app,” wrote one user.

Another follower penned: “Your daughter is going to see this s***. Way to set an example. Great dad right here.”

“What if this was one of your daughters? Would you say the man who took it and posted it loves them? Respect them?" another disappointed netizen chimed in.

