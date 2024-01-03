Jennifer Garner is 'a shining example' of unconditional motherhood amid Lopez's feud with Matt Damon

Photo: Jennifer Garner marks another victory against Lopez amid Matt Damon feud

Jennifer Garner has seemingly won the hearts of fans due to her near-to-perfect parenting skills.

As fans will know, Jennifer Lopez was dubbed a “controlling” wife and mother by Ben Affleck’s long-time friend Matt Damon, as per the reports of Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and maintained that she “loved" enjoying quality time with her family.

For the unversed, Jennifer Garner co-parent three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with her ex-husband and Daredevil co-star Ben Affleck.

Now, a new report by Hello details why she is the ‘perfect’ mother seemingly leaving Lopez behind.

A popular parenting expert, Lucy Shrimpton told the outlet, “Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have," before noting, "She seems laid back, caring, present and confident.”

The skilled expert even mentioned Garner’s trip to Disneyland with Lopez’s kid Emme and daughter Seraphina in May 2023 and said, “She clearly doesn’t hold petty grudges since she’s friends with her ex husband’s partner, Jennifer Lopez and even takes her kids out too."

"Today there are so many blended families and they are an inspiration that things can work out and that old concept of the ‘evil step-mother’ is a thing of bad fairytales," she continued.

"No doubt it must have been extremely hard for Jennifer and Ben Affleck and the whole family when they decided to go their separate ways but they are a shining example that you can overcome difficulties and come out the other side with an open mind and an open heart," Lucy explained in conclusion.