Meghan Markle does not look entirely happy in her public appearances

Meghan Markle 'tries' to look 'happy' when she is not: Body language expert

Meghan Markle has seemingly failed to appear happy despite her constant attempts.

Body language expert Darren Stanton tells Betfair Bingo that the Duchess of Sussex has not been constant with her feelings all throughout her 2023 appearances.

He explained: " Meghan and Harry had a very interesting year in 2023. They had some highs and lows, but they remain a strong brand as ever. In terms of these two, they are quite different in respect of the other royals, because they aren’t completing royal engagements. But from a non-verbal perspective, we have seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, and to be open and honest about how he feels. Megan remains super confident.

"However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times when you can see her frustration shine through, whether with Harry or herself. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these two have great respect and support for each other."

This comes as Dr Tessa Dunlop commented upon the couple’s marriage.

"However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times when you can see her frustration shine through, whether with Harry or herself. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these two have great respect and support for each other."