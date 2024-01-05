 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'tries' to look 'happy' when she is not: Body language expert

Meghan Markle does not look entirely happy in her public appearances

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Meghan Markle tries to look happy when she is not: Body language expert
Meghan Markle 'tries' to look 'happy' when she is not: Body language expert

Meghan Markle has seemingly failed to appear happy despite her constant attempts.

Body language expert Darren Stanton tells Betfair Bingo that the Duchess of Sussex has not been constant with her feelings all throughout her 2023 appearances.

He explained: " Meghan and Harry had a very interesting year in 2023. They had some highs and lows, but they remain a strong brand as ever. In terms of these two, they are quite different in respect of the other royals, because they aren’t completing royal engagements. But from a non-verbal perspective, we have seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, and to be open and honest about how he feels. Megan remains super confident.

"However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times when you can see her frustration shine through, whether with Harry or herself. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these two have great respect and support for each other."

This comes as Dr Tessa Dunlop commented upon the couple’s marriage.

"However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times when you can see her frustration shine through, whether with Harry or herself. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these two have great respect and support for each other."

Kelly Clarkson unites couple as she says 'no' to marriage
Kelly Clarkson unites couple as she says 'no' to marriage
King Charles told 'no option' but to 'cut ties' with Prince Andrew
King Charles told 'no option' but to 'cut ties' with Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need 'lion's working' to get back on track
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need 'lion's working' to get back on track
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes new famous cast member
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes new famous cast member
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle love has 'evolved', does not need 'PDA'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle love has 'evolved', does not need 'PDA'
Kim Kardashian to be ‘jealous mom' after Kanye West, Bianca Censori kids?
Kim Kardashian to be ‘jealous mom' after Kanye West, Bianca Censori kids?
Taylor Swift soon to marry Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift soon to marry Travis Kelce?
‘Deadpool 3' lands legendary ‘X-Men' hero in film?
‘Deadpool 3' lands legendary ‘X-Men' hero in film?
Ben Affleck recreates his 'clumsy' viral 2020 moment video
Ben Affleck recreates his 'clumsy' viral 2020 moment
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' actress reflects on losing 'Superman: Legacy' role
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' actress reflects on losing 'Superman: Legacy' role
Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK video
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK