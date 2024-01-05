Denmark’s popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, said last Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik

Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe

Denmark's royal family has issued schedule for the throne success on January 14 after surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II.



According to a statement issued by the Danish Royal House, on 14 January 2024, HM The Queen steps down as Queen of Denmark and entrusts the throne to HRH The Crown Prince.

Also Read: Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning

The following official events mark the succession of the throne:

Sunday, 14 January

14:00

Council of State at Christiansborg Palace.

15:00

Proclamation of HM King Frederik 10. from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

17:00

Transfer of the royal colours from Christian IX’s Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg.

Read More: Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication

Additional details of the programme will be released at a later time.

The royal family also shared the statement on its official Instagram handle.

Earlier, the royal family also announced new titles for the senior royals when Crown Prince Frederik accedes to the throne on January 14.

