Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication

Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, said Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik

Denmark's royal family has announced new titles for the senior royals when Crown Prince Frederik accedes to the throne on January 14 after surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe.

The Danish Royal House has issued a statement about the title changes.

According to the statement, “On Sunday, 14 January 2024, HRH The Crown Prince assumes the Danish throne as HM King Frederik the 10th.”

It further said, “At the same time, HRH The Crown Princess will be known as HM Queen Mary. The Royal Couple will henceforth bear the title The King and The Queen of Denmark.”

“HRH Prince Christian becomes the heir to the throne and will henceforth be referred to as HRH Crown Prince Christian.”

The statement further reads: “After the succession to the throne, HM The Queen will continue to be Majesty and bear the title HM Queen Margrethe.”

The royal family also shared the statement on its official Instagram handle with caption which translates as “Changes in the royal family titles following the change of throne on the 14th. January 2024.”

