 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning

Meghan Markle would likely to talk about King Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William in her memoir

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning
Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly left the royal family in panic amid claims she is set to write her own memoir and will likely talk about key members of the Firm.

A PR expert has warned that Meghan could target four members of the Royal Family that include King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Read More: King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations

PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Mirror, per Daily Express, there are many things Archie and Lilibet mother will want to say and put her side across about.

Lynn Carratt claimed: "She’ll want to talk about her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William.”

She went on to say, “I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life."

Also Read: Meghan Markle remains 'pretty quiet' as she fails to land 'big fish'

However, the PR expert also waned Meghan that 2024 would not be the right time for the release of any potential book.

'Retired' Daniel Day-Lewis plans Hollywood comeback?
'Retired' Daniel Day-Lewis plans Hollywood comeback?
King Charles on a secret 'mission' for Prince William, Harry amid calls for abdication video
King Charles on a secret 'mission' for Prince William, Harry amid calls for abdication
Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal
Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims video
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role video
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart
King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations
King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt? video
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt?
Taylor Swift receives disappointing news related to Travis Kelce, fans react
Taylor Swift receives disappointing news related to Travis Kelce, fans react