 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'

Emma Stone confesses that the film industry is nothing like the 'sexist' opinion that she received from an unnamed studio executive during her teen years

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: Total garbage
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'

Emma Stone has just taken a trip down memory lane and reflected on the worst advice that she's ever received.

During her appearance on the stage at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Emma Stone rejected an unwarranted opinion.

According to Emma, she was granted this 'sexist' advice by an unnamed studio executive in Hollywood.

While accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award, the La La Land hitmaker recounted, "When I first moved to LA, I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint," as per the findings of People.

The ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield went on to address, “In his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago.”

Thus, she implied that the studio executive lectured her when she was just a 15-year-old teenager and was quite oblivious to the inner workings of the film industry.

However, Emma rejected the executive’s notion and professed, “I realize that advice is total garbage,” declaring, “because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling,” after which she concluded her speech.

For the unversed, Emma Stone was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her iconic role in the science fantasy flick, Poor Things.

Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking video
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable video
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Angelina Jolie's relationship with dad Jon Voight exposed amid Brad Pitt drama
Angelina Jolie's relationship with dad Jon Voight exposed amid Brad Pitt drama
Christian Oliver passes away at 51 alongside pre-teen daughters: report
Christian Oliver passes away at 51 alongside pre-teen daughters: report
King Charles regrets inviting Prince Andrew to Christmas
King Charles regrets inviting Prince Andrew to Christmas
King Charles to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Jeffrey Epstein docs release video
King Charles to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Jeffrey Epstein docs release
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye's hypocritical attitude with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye's hypocritical attitude with Bianca Censori