Meghan Markle, Prince Harry together suffered from ‘crushing' disease

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once battled the same crushing illness

Meghan Markle once suffered from “debilitating migraines” which have also afflicted her husband Prince Harry in the past.

In a recent discussion about health with The Chalkboard, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I have been a long time believer in acupuncture and cupping.”

She added: “I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game changer.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has recounted his experience with “crushing migraines” he suffered during his hike to the South Pole.

The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir Spare: “[There was] pressure building in both lobes of my brain. I didn't want to stop [hiking] but it wasn't up to me.”

“My body said, 'Thanks, this is where we get off,'. The knees went. The upper torso followed. I hit the snow like a pile of rocks."

Sharing how the medics treated his migraine, Harry wrote: “Medics pitched a tent, laid me flat, gave me some sort of anti-migraine injection.”

He added: “In my buttocks, I think. Steroids, I heard them say. When I came to, I felt semi-revived.”