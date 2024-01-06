 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Christian Oliver passes away at 51 alongside pre-teen daughters: report

Christian Oliver and his daughters are among the people who have died

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Christian Oliver, his two young daughters, and others have been killed after their plane crashed in the Caribbean.

The news has been brought to light in a statement by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

According to a report by People magazine, they claim, Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.”

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

Not only that, “The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

Reportedly, the incident occurred off the island of Bequia, and its been revealed that the small aircraft was traveling from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia.

As of now only three of the passengers have been named, Christian Klepser, 51, and his two daughters, Madita, 10, and Annik, 12.

Bodies of some of the plane’s inhabitants have also been recovered.

For those unfamiliar with some of Christian’s works, he has worked on the film The Baby-Sitters Club, as well as The Good German, Speed Racer and also Valkyrie. 

