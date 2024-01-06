 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Selena Gomez is super happy with Benny Blanco: Insider
Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider

Selena Gomez is currently living her best life with Benny Blanco despite backlash on their relationship.

A source reportedly told PEOPLE that the Rare Beauty mogul is "super happy and present" with the music producer.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally,” the insider added.

Moreover, they shared that Selena’s friends are happy to see her joyous as they’re “very protective of her.”

Read More: Selena Gomez hints towards early retirement

"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders in the Building, and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” the tipster continued.

Selena and Benny made their recent appearance as a couple on Wednesday night when they attended the game between L.A Lakers and Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Single Soon hitmaker confirmed her relationship with her ex Justin Bieber’s friend in December 2023.

Moreover, she defended Benny furiously when netizens flocked to the comment section of a fan account and reminded her that he once called her a “cookie-cutting artist" during Zach Sang's podcast in 2020.

“Then why is he the best thing that ever happened to me? The end,” Selena replied.

Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry video
Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco
Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking video
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable video
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'