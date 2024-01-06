Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider

Selena Gomez is currently living her best life with Benny Blanco despite backlash on their relationship.

A source reportedly told PEOPLE that the Rare Beauty mogul is "super happy and present" with the music producer.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally,” the insider added.

Moreover, they shared that Selena’s friends are happy to see her joyous as they’re “very protective of her.”

"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders in the Building, and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” the tipster continued.

Selena and Benny made their recent appearance as a couple on Wednesday night when they attended the game between L.A Lakers and Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Single Soon hitmaker confirmed her relationship with her ex Justin Bieber’s friend in December 2023.

Moreover, she defended Benny furiously when netizens flocked to the comment section of a fan account and reminded her that he once called her a “cookie-cutting artist" during Zach Sang's podcast in 2020.

“Then why is he the best thing that ever happened to me? The end,” Selena replied.