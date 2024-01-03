Selena Gomez hints towards early retirement

Selena Gomez released her last studio album Rare in 2020

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her career as a singer and if she is planning to release another album soon.



While talking on an episode of the Smartless podcast, releasing on January 7, the 31-year-old artist reflected on her decades-long work.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show Wizards of Waverly Place at the same time and I just found it really fun so I just kept going,” she recalled.

Selena added: “But the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on.'”

Hinting towards an early retirement, the Single Soon hitmaker confessed that she only has “one more album” left in her, “I would probably choose acting. I want to chill because I’m tired now.”

Selena released her last album Rare in 2020 and simultaneously worked on movies like The Broken Hearts Gallery, This Is The Year as an executive producer.

However, the Rare Beauty mogul hasn't performed live since she postponed her 2016 Revival tour because of mental health issues related to her lupus diagnosis.

Selena was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and sought treatment at a mental health facility following the tour.