Saturday, January 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?

Taylor Swift is expected to welcome her first child with beau Travis Kelce in 2024, as per the claims of an expert

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Taylor Swift is about to drop some jaw-dropping news in the new year, as per the claims of a skilled expert.

As fans will know, 2023 was dubbed ‘Taylor’s year’ because the Enchanted songstress released two albums, fell in love with footballer Travis Kelce, and wore the crown of New York Times's Person of the Year for 2023.

With that being said, 2024 is also expected to be the year of great significance for the Eras Tour hitmaker.

While Swifties are hopeful for their idol Taylor Swift to tie the knot with her lover Travis Kelce soon, a PR expert has revealed that the loved-up duo will drop another shocking news for its fans this year.

Speaking to the Closer magazine, the PR expert Sally Morgan has disclosed that Taylor and Travis are expected to plan great things ahead and starting a family is likely to be one of those things.

"I think she'll marry Travis this year,” Sally began.

She went on to add, “They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways,” claiming, “As soon as they get married, we'll hear about a pregnancy, possibly before the year is out," after which she signed off.  

