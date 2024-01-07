 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him

David and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham reportedly got his own place with girlfriend Mia Regan

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria missing him
Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him

David Beckham and Victoria’s third son Romeo Beckham has finally moved out to live with his girlfriend.

Their 21-year-old son bid goodbye to his parents’ townhouse, valued at £31 million, for a new apartment with beau Mia Regan.

Reportedly, the young couple was already looking for their own place to live despite the Beckhams' house having an indoor pool and six bedrooms.

Romeo and Mia, who were photographed last week watching 16-year-old darts phenom Luke Littler, posted a TikTok video of their new house with the caption, "Roomies and I."

Daily Mail reported that the celebrity couple are now "empty nesters" despite owning over a dozen properties, including a mansion in Holland Park, London.

An insider told the outlet: “David and Victoria miss them dreadfully. There are jokes that they are almost empty-nesters.”

Romeo’s departure means all three Beckham sons have now moved out, with only 12-year-old Harper left at home to keep his mom and dad company as Cruz (aged 18) and Brooklyn (aged 24) both live in Los Angeles.

