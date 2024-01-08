 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Prince Andrew is staying away from friends and family amid Jeffrey Epstein humiliation

Monday, January 08, 2024

Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew is seemingly devastated as new information over his association with Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced.

The Duke of York has made himself unavailable to family members and staff as he sulks over sexual abuse claims against him launched by a an American citizen, Virginia Giuffre.

Sharing Andrew’s current condition, an insider revealed: "He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this.”

Express.co.uk further adds: “He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."

This comes as Andrew has been found guilty of committing "acts of sexual abuse" and taking part in an "underage orgy" with the assistance of Epstein.

