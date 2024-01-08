 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift attended the Golden Globes without boyfriend Travis Kelce

Monday, January 08, 2024

Selena Gomez has come out in support of her best friend Taylor Swift after host Jo Koy joked about her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Hollywood A-listers turned up in force Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Also Read: Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift attended the Golden Globes without boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Los Angeles Chargers across town, and her appearance created major buzz.

Swift, whose film version of her "Eras Tour" show was nominated in the new box office achievement category, shimmered in a green gown with spaghetti straps and an open back.

The Lover crooner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end romance was the subject of a jab from comedian Jo Koy, who hosted the gala -- a joke that Swift visibly did not appreciate.

Jo Koy joked: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL -- on the Golden Globes, fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

Swift did not look amused as Jo Koy turned his jokes on her.

Even Selena Gomez looked quite bored and unimpressed.

Later, Selena also shared stunning photo with Taylor from the award ceremony to show her support to the best friend.

