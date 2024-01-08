Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift sat unfazed as Jo Koy took a dig at her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce at the Golden Globe Awards

File Footage

Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to like jokes on her relationship with Travis Kelce.



On Sunday, the 34 year-old singer stared down Jo Koy at the Golden Globe Awards after he took a dig at her ongoing romance with the NFL star.

The cold look from Taylor came after the comedian joked about the media attention she gets while attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to,” the 52 year-old host said as the camera panned to the Lover hitmaker who sat with a straight face and sipped on her drink.

The Swifties slammed Jo on social media for making a "low blow joke" about a singer who was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

On the other hand, some netizens thought it was a funny and harmless joke mainly aimed at the NFL.



Taylor and Travis started dating in September 2023 after the former showed up to several of his football games.

Recently, the two also spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together with each others' families.