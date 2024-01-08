 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift sat unfazed as Jo Koy took a dig at her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce at the Golden Globe Awards

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 08, 2024

File Footage

Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to like jokes on her relationship with Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, the 34 year-old singer stared down Jo Koy at the Golden Globe Awards after he took a dig at her ongoing romance with the NFL star.

The cold look from Taylor came after the comedian joked about the media attention she gets while attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to,” the 52 year-old host said as the camera panned to the Lover hitmaker who sat with a straight face and sipped on her drink.

The Swifties slammed Jo on social media for making a "low blow joke" about a singer who was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

On the other hand, some netizens thought it was a funny and harmless joke mainly aimed at the NFL.

Taylor and Travis started dating in September 2023 after the former showed up to several of his football games. 

Recently, the two also spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together with each others' families.

Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations video
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question video
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Brad Pitt 'did not' raise hand at kids on the fateful flight
Brad Pitt 'did not' raise hand at kids on the fateful flight
Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir
Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given 'perfect way' to win back King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given 'perfect way' to win back King Charles
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love