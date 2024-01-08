Katt Williams' viral interview triggers jealousy in Mike Epps, prompting him to make the Fendi jacket joke

Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'

Mike Epps is sharing a humorous jab at Katt Williams after previously claiming his Fendi jacket in the viral interview was a fake.



Taking to Instagram, the popular comedian clarified the jacket joke, "I did get a little jealous, man," he cheekily said.

"Katt broke the Internet and didn't say my name, good or bad. I need the press, too, **, ***," he shared.





Adding, "Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don't care. I got a special coming out, I need the press!"

Earlier, Mike shared his hot take on a fellow comedian's controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show.

The 53-year-old hilariously claimed the Friday After Next star's Fendi jacket in the interview was not authentic.

"It's *** up, man," noting, "He just should've worn something different. That lil' hat, he had the hat on. And that fake Fendi jacket."

His caption further reads, "I cracked on his jacket because that's what comics do."

"All this ** is marketing dummies all the ** he said, and y'all mad at me [crying-laughing emojis] get the ** outta here we are having fun y'all stressing."



