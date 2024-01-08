 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'

Katt Williams' viral interview triggers jealousy in Mike Epps, prompting him to make the Fendi jacket joke

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: Im jealous
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'

Mike Epps is sharing a humorous jab at Katt Williams after previously claiming his Fendi jacket in the viral interview was a fake.

Taking to Instagram, the popular comedian clarified the jacket joke, "I did get a little jealous, man," he cheekily said.

"Katt broke the Internet and didn't say my name, good or bad. I need the press, too, **, ***," he shared.


Adding, "Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don't care. I got a special coming out, I need the press!"

Earlier, Mike shared his hot take on a fellow comedian's controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show.

The 53-year-old hilariously claimed the Friday After Next star's Fendi jacket in the interview was not authentic.

"It's *** up, man," noting, "He just should've worn something different. That lil' hat, he had the hat on. And that fake Fendi jacket."

His caption further reads, "I cracked on his jacket because that's what comics do."

"All this ** is marketing dummies all the ** he said, and y'all mad at me [crying-laughing emojis] get the ** outta here we are having fun y'all stressing."


Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations video
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question video
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards video
Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt 'did not' raise hand at kids on the fateful flight
Brad Pitt 'did not' raise hand at kids on the fateful flight
Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir
Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given 'perfect way' to win back King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given 'perfect way' to win back King Charles
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love