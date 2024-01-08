Queen Camilla’s finally ‘got her own back’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla appears to have fully ‘gotten her own back’ on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla has seemingly ‘gotten her own back’ against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

brand expert and director of Borne Media, Denise Palmer Davies issued these sentiments.

For those unversed, all of this is in response to the ‘cruel’ branding of Camilla as a “dangerous villain” in Prince Harry’s Spare.

Referencing all that the expert told Fabulous, “After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.”

She also added, “If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge.”

But according to the expert, “I bet Meghan in particular will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle,” he also added before signing off.