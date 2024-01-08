Matt Damon and his wife pose with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at 2024 Golden Globes

Matt Damon quashes feud rumours with Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

Matt Damon sat with his best friend, Ben Affleck, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards amid rumours he has “serious reservations” about their marriage.



The Good Will Hunting duo, who also presented an award later at night, were seated with their respective wives at the prestigious ceremony.

Their photo together seems to be dismissing rumours that Damon and Lopez were at odds as reported by National Enquirer last month.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez asked awkward question about Ben Affleck marriage at Golden Globes

An insider told the outlet, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!"

The tipster added, "It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse. It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up.

"It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben.

"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."