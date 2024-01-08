Jennifer Lopez reveals if her marriage with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck will last during Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez asked awkward question about Ben Affleck marriage at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez faced an awkward situation at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards when she was inquired if her marriage to Ben Affleck would last.



JLo turned heads as she made a grand appearance alongside the Gone Girl star in a gorgeous pink gown but was hit with a bizarre question at the event.

A reported asked the singer-actor about her marriage with Affleck amid rumours that the duo is dealing with marital issues.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez putting Ben Affleck marriage at risk with her antics: ‘Asking for trouble'

"So how do you know your last wedding is it?" the reported asked to which Lopez responded, "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know."

"And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she added before saying that she always goes into a relationship with "the best of intentions.”

She was then asked about Affleck’s feelings regarding his wife "play up" their marriage, with JLo replying, "I think he sees me as an artist and he knows that I'm going to express myself and he's my biggest fan and biggest supporter."

The duo’s appearance comes after they were spotted arguing while shopping for some expensive jewellery during their holiday in St Bart's.