Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011

Prince William said Kate Middleton will do 'good job' in 'filling his mother's shoes'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 13th wedding anniversary has made royal admirers recall the time of their engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about their romance and proposal during their official interview with BBC where Kate gushed: "It was a total shock when it came. There's a true romantic in there."

William, on the other hand, shares: "As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful."

Meanwhile, Prince William also spoke about the absence of mother, Princess Diana, during the important stage in his life.

William added: "Obviously, she's not going be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all."

Speaking further about Diana, William added: "No one is trying to fill my mother's shoes. It's about carving your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job at that."

