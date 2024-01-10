Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still under 'hope' as Sarah Ferguson gets re-entry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can be shown leniency by King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hope for an amendment amid rift is possible.

An expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcomed by King Charles after he has shown leniency towards Sarah Ferguson.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! magazine: "If Sarah can be welcomed back after 30 years, hope is never lost for a reconciliation between father and son. We know that Eugenie has maintained a close relationship with Harry, perhaps Sarah could act as a mentor to help him reconcile with his father".

"It was a significant illustration of the King putting into practice what he preaches.If he tells us all to 'treat others as we would wish to be treated', then it is helpful if we see him extending friendship and forgiveness to Sarah. And it does suggest that all is not lost with Harry and Meghan,” she noted.