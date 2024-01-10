Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez shares what went on during her Golden Globes conversation with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has finally cleared the air about what truly went down during her conversation with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

The singer weighed in on what truly went on behind the scenes in an Instagram post that questioned the entire moment.

For those unversed, the chat happened while Taylor was sat alongside Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Till now fans have been speculating on whether the topic of their conversation was Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothee Chalamet.

According to The Sun, she took to the comment section and said, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.”

The original chat made it to the Golden Globes camera and showcased even Keleigh sitting back and gasping, at the revelation.

Fan theories on the other hand stated that Selena was ‘probably’ talking about wanting a picture with the Wonka star after a refusal, this is because Keleigh was seen mouthing the words “with Timothee?” and shortly thereafter a nod was seen from Selena.