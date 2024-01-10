 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez shares Golden Globes chat & viral accusations about Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez shares what went on during her Golden Globes conversation with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Selena Gomez reveals Golden Globes chat and viral accusations about Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez reveals Golden Globes chat and viral accusations about Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez has finally cleared the air about what truly went down during her conversation with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

The singer weighed in on what truly went on behind the scenes in an Instagram post that questioned the entire moment.

For those unversed, the chat happened while Taylor was sat alongside Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Till now fans have been speculating on whether the topic of their conversation was Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothee Chalamet.

According to The Sun, she took to the comment section and said, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.”

The original chat made it to the Golden Globes camera and showcased even Keleigh sitting back and gasping, at the revelation.

Fan theories on the other hand stated that Selena was ‘probably’ talking about wanting a picture with the Wonka star after a refusal, this is because Keleigh was seen mouthing the words “with Timothee?” and shortly thereafter a nod was seen from Selena.

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton's role as future queen predicted amid calls for King Charles abdication
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after Jo Koy humiliation at Golden Globes: 'deep trouble'
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024 video
4th baby? Kate Middleton likely to surprise fans by end of 2024
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare? video
Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message video
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught