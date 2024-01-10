George Clooney tied the knot with Amal Clooney in 2014 and shares two kids with her

George Clooney still head over heels for wife Amal: ‘She is a force of nature’

George Clooney gushed over his wife of nine years, Amal Clooney, during a recent interview, branding her a “force of nature.”



During an appearance on Lorraine, the Ocean’s Eleven star was asked if he joined his beloved wife at the The Fashion Awards by Pandora.

He responded to the question while laughing, "Do I look like I was at a fashion award?" adding, "If I'm in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out.”

“No, I wasn't there,” he added. “I sadly missed the fashion awards, which really cuts me there [points to his heart]."

The actor added, "They always say, 'George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife.' She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive.”

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. An insider shared, as per OK! Magazine, that the pair is “more in love than ever.”

“They can't picture their lives with anyone else," the insider explained. "They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]."

Sharing insights into their summer at Lake Cuomo estate with their kids, the tipster said, "The twins [have loved] their summer. They take boat rides, do water sports, and have a small group of friends they have playdates with.”

"Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but she and George really tried to do life the 'European way' and take August off work.”