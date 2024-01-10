 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Kate Middleton would 'put on a good show' if she had to reconcile with Meghan Markle, expert

Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Meghan Markle?

Chances of Kate Middleton reconciling with Meghan Markle is highly unlikely, however, the Princess of Kate is able to “put on a good show” if it ever comes to it.

During a conversation on GB News, Charlotte Griffiths was asked by Mark Dolan if the ladies would ever reconcile with each other.

While Griffiths admitted it that "isn't likely,” she said, the Princess of Wales could do a “more convincing double act” if will ever come to it.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off

"They were never friends in the first place. I think Kate could probably put on a good show if she had to,” she said. "A bit like when the Queen died, they had to walk around the crowds together.”

“That wasn't too convincing, but she might be able to do a more convincing double act if it came to it many years down the line, and they ended up doing a royal engagement together again."

The royal expert continued: "I think Catherine was quite cool towards Meghan and never particularly warm to her.”

“But Meghan didn't give her any leeway for that. Meghan expected a hug on their first meeting, and turned up with no shoes on."

