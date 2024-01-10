Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off

Meghan Markle told she could earn millions if she decides to return with ‘Suits’ spin off

File Footage

After Meghan Markle’s co-star in Suits, Patrick J. Adams, teased a spin-off of the show with the Duchess of Sussex, an expert has revealed it would end her money woes.



Speaking with The Mirror at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, the actor said he "hopes she comes back" when asked about the potential spin-off.

He added, "Yes, yes let's go, I'll do it. Yeah I'm ready, Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Speaking on the matter, a PR expert Mayah Riaz told the former star that she would be doing herself a huge favour if she decides to return with the spinoff of the legal drama.

"It would provide her with an opportunity to reconnect with her loyal fan base and potentially attract new viewers to the show,” Riaz told the publication.

“However, if Meghan would return to Suits, it would be for a cameo role rather than appearing in a longer story line,” she added.

The expert continued, "In terms of her fee, given Meghan's increased profile since leaving Suits, it is reasonable to expect that her asking price would be significantly higher than her previous salary."

"There could be an opportunity to explore potential profit-sharing or backend deals to maximise this figure.

"Whether Meghan returns to Suits in any form will not be due the financial element."