Sofia Vergara, who hails from Barranquilla, Colombia, recently appeared on a Spanish show El Hormiguero

Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent

Sofia Vergara recently called out a Spanish interviewer for making fun of her accent.

The 51 year-old actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series Griselda, appeared on a Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, hosted by Pablo Motos.

During the episode, Pablo asked Sofia about her time as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family (2009-2020), a highly acclaimed award-winning sitcom.

As Sofia was replying, the host interrupted and mocked her accent, saying: “How do you say Modern Family?”

Known for her quick wit, the actress instantly responded: “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

Motos then starts speaking again to do some damage control when he again gets interrupted by the America's Got Talent alum who asks him: “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

Sofia, who has been nominated four times for an Emmy and four times for Golden Globes, is currently awaiting her six part series on Netflix which debuts on January 25.