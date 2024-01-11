 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent

Sofia Vergara, who hails from Barranquilla, Colombia, recently appeared on a Spanish show El Hormiguero

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent

Sofia Vergara recently called out a Spanish interviewer for making fun of her accent.

The 51 year-old actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series Griselda, appeared on a Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, hosted by Pablo Motos.

During the episode, Pablo asked Sofia about her time as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family (2009-2020), a highly acclaimed award-winning sitcom.

As Sofia was replying, the host interrupted and mocked her accent, saying: “How do you say Modern Family?”

Known for her quick wit, the actress instantly responded: “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

Motos then starts speaking again to do some damage control when he again gets interrupted by the America's Got Talent alum who asks him: “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

Sofia, who has been nominated four times for an Emmy and four times for Golden Globes, is currently awaiting her six part series on Netflix which debuts on January 25. 

Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'
Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'