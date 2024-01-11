Real reason Meghan Markle ditched acting after ‘Suits' and went to UK

Meghan Markle exited 'Suits' in 2017 as she got engaged to Prince Harry and went to the U.K.

Meghan Markle exited 'Suits' in 2017 as she got engaged to Prince Harry and went to the U.K.

Meghan Markle may not have gone to the U.K. for Prince Harry, claims an expert.

Meghan exited popular TV show Suits in 2017, when she got engaged to Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to her acting career too, but royal expert Tom Bower believes she didn’t have any more work.

Bower called Meghan a “low-class, soap actress” who didn’t have any acting work after Suits.

"The problem is, she isn't a great actress. Her acting career ended long before she arrived in London - that's why she came here. She couldn't find any more work after Suits," he said in an interview with TalkTV.

He went on to reveal the one way he thinks Meghan can still make millions: "The only thing she has got left - and I think that is her potential gold mine - is her autobiography. She has a very very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income.

Bower noted that the Sussexes are headed for financial problems, especially if they don’t find a “new act” to make money.

"In terms of honest employment I think they do both of them have a huge problem. Their endorsements are really not worth anything any more and that's why people are rightly saying they're facing a financial problem," he concluded.