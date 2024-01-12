 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”

Kristen Stewart touches on the hidden connotations behind the fantasized plot of 'The Twilight Saga'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 12, 2024

Photo: Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about Twilight
Photo: Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight'

Kristen Stewart recounts the hidden connotations behind Twilight’s storyline.

The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson looked back at the blockbuster fantasy movie Twilight in their latest confessional with Variety.

During the confessional, they touched on a myriad of different topics including the queer tenor of their iconic character Bella Swan, who fell head over heals for her vampire classmate Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) in the well-renowned movie series.

Stewart started the discussion by stating, “I can only see it now,” adding, “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

“It’s such a gay movie.” the American actress declared.

The 33-year-old star explained, “I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner) and Rob and me, and it’s (desire) so hidden and not okay.”

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book,” they joked.

Kristen Stewart then elaborated on an unheard perspective regarding The Twilight Saga, which is a series of five fantasy movies based on Stephanie Meyer’s novels.

“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you.” the actress remarked before concluding, “That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

