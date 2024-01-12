 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to make a profit with their Montecito house

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to make a profit with their Montecito house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to make a profit with their Montecito house 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to “cash in” by selling their Montecito mansion and relocating to Malibu.

The Sussexes’ Montecito mansion’s value has reportedly gone up by $10 million since they bought it, and one property expert says the two are likely looking to take advantage of that.

Property expert Jonathan Rolande told The Mirror: "One reason Harry and Meghan might be looking to move is to take advantage of the reported rise in value their mansion has accrued."

"According to some reports, the value of their home has soared by more than £10m since they moved in. That's entirely possible," he explained.

"But, like here, property markets in the US can rapidly change, so they might think this is the time to make their move and cash in," he added.

Rolande also said that the price of the house will also go up due to being owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: "As well as obviously being a stunning property the home also comes with the wow factor of once being owned by Harry and Meghan. For many this will be a huge selling point and can, itself, add to the value," he told us.

However, he explained that if the Sussexes are selling the house, the sale is likely to be done privately: "It'll be handled privately and you can expect a lot of talking will be going on behind the scenes to ensure the deal is the best possible one they can get."

Rolande also shed light on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may go for a Malibu house: "It's obvious why Malibu has caught their eye. It has some stunning properties - among the best anywhere on the planet. For Harry and Meghan, finding somewhere which is both luxurious while also secluded will no doubt be key - and the property market in Malibu allows them to tick that box."

Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim video
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim
Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune
Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune
Has Bianca Censori ‘finally taken a stand' against Kanye West?
Has Bianca Censori ‘finally taken a stand' against Kanye West?
Mark Ruffalo gushes over his ‘wonderful chemistry' with Jennifer Garner
Mark Ruffalo gushes over his ‘wonderful chemistry' with Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez truly believes Ben Affleck marriage would last: ‘He's the love of her life'
Jennifer Lopez truly believes Ben Affleck marriage would last: ‘He's the love of her life'
Is Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift for fame?
Is Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift for fame?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning for another 'failure' in 2024 video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning for another 'failure' in 2024
Amy Robach reveals why she drinks alcohol despite breast cancer
Amy Robach reveals why she drinks alcohol despite breast cancer