 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'

King Charles hailed over his strategy to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post Megxit

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 12, 2024

King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks’ with ‘great skill’
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks’ with ‘great skill’

King Charles received praises for handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with “great skill” and “dignity” after they exited Royal life in 2020.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity has plummeted in the US, experts claim that royalists in America support the monarch.

Speaking with GB News, former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed how America perceives King Charles following his public feud with the Sussexes.

ALSO READ: King Charles leaving out Prince William while preparing for monarch?

"Americans really understand the role of a constitutional monarchy,” he told the publication. "It appears that Charles has come off very well in all of this.”

"He stepped into impossible shoes to follow the beloved Queen Elizabeth, his mother, who was globally admired. And everyone knows that's not an easy role to fill,” he added.

"He's handled Harry and Meghan exquisitely well, because he's handled them with deftness and with great skill and dignity.

"Which of course is in complete opposition to to what they've been serving up to the Royal Family.

"So I believe that his dignified way of handling the Harry and Meghan turbulence has really paid off for him and bolsters his image here in the United States as well as in Britain."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?' video
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim video
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim