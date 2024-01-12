King Charles hailed over his strategy to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post Megxit

King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks’ with ‘great skill’

King Charles received praises for handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with “great skill” and “dignity” after they exited Royal life in 2020.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity has plummeted in the US, experts claim that royalists in America support the monarch.

Speaking with GB News, former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed how America perceives King Charles following his public feud with the Sussexes.

ALSO READ: King Charles leaving out Prince William while preparing for monarch?

"Americans really understand the role of a constitutional monarchy,” he told the publication. "It appears that Charles has come off very well in all of this.”

"He stepped into impossible shoes to follow the beloved Queen Elizabeth, his mother, who was globally admired. And everyone knows that's not an easy role to fill,” he added.

"He's handled Harry and Meghan exquisitely well, because he's handled them with deftness and with great skill and dignity.

"Which of course is in complete opposition to to what they've been serving up to the Royal Family.

"So I believe that his dignified way of handling the Harry and Meghan turbulence has really paid off for him and bolsters his image here in the United States as well as in Britain."