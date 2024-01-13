 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker

An alleged stalker was arrested near Miley Cyrus' home after she called cops

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Bad news for Miley Cyrus alleged stalker
Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker

Miley Cyrus would seemingly feel safe after an alleged stalker was arrested for appearing at the pop icon's L.A. home with a stuffed animal as a gift.

Reports reveal the authorities nabbed Alexander Karddalian from the Hannah Montana actress's home surroundings.

The arrest came after the Wrecking Ball hitmaker noticed a suspicious person around the house, whom the Grammy-nominated singer had previously recognised for following her. 

Apparently, he tried to gift the musician a stuffed animal as he stood in front of her gate.

Afterwards, the 31-year-old and her team made a distressing call to the law enforcement agency at nearly 1 am, according to TMZ.

Notably, the said individual was the same person Miley sought protection from the court in September 2023.

The report added the 52-year-old was booked for flouting the court order of not following Miley.

