 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like 'gold mine': 'Increase income'

Meghan Markle told to keep herself up-top if she decides to write her biography

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like gold mine: Increase income
Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like 'gold mine': 'Increase income'

Meghan Markle would seemingly have to use her intense imagination to earn herself a handsome package for her memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex would have to channel her emotions to sustain her finally future with husband Prince Harry, if she decides to writer her biography.

Speaking to TalkTV, Royal author Tom Bower said: "The only thing she has got left - and I think that is her potential gold mine - is her autobiography.

"She has a very very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income."

He added: "In terms of honest employment I think both of them have a huge problem.

"Their endorsements are really not worth anything anymore and that's why people are rightly saying they're facing a financial problem,” he noted.

Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II wanted to have 'dinner alone' before death
Queen Elizabeth II wanted to have 'dinner alone' before death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers in every sense' if Netflix goes away
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers in every sense' if Netflix goes away
'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold
'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold
Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'
Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'
Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?
Prince Harry shocked after William 'screamed' and 'shouted' over Megxit
Prince Harry shocked after William 'screamed' and 'shouted' over Megxit
King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal video
King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue