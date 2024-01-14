Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like 'gold mine': 'Increase income'

Meghan Markle told to keep herself up-top if she decides to write her biography

Meghan Markle would seemingly have to use her intense imagination to earn herself a handsome package for her memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex would have to channel her emotions to sustain her finally future with husband Prince Harry, if she decides to writer her biography.

Speaking to TalkTV, Royal author Tom Bower said: "The only thing she has got left - and I think that is her potential gold mine - is her autobiography.

"She has a very very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income."

He added: "In terms of honest employment I think both of them have a huge problem.

"Their endorsements are really not worth anything anymore and that's why people are rightly saying they're facing a financial problem,” he noted.