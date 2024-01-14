 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell has warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a cryptic comment about their future

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued warning about ‘real bomb’ coming in their way in Spring.

The royal expert has also advised the California-based royals to brace themselves for "worse things to come" following Golden Globes 2024 alleged humiliation.

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell warned Meghan and Harry with a cryptic comment about their future.

Speaking to GB News, Colin said, “So I can guarantee that they’re going to get an awful lot worse.

"Wait until spring, they have a real bomb coming their way in spring. I think they’re going to be completely exposed before this summer, let me put it that way.”

"I think they are going to be in such deep trouble, it’s going to be nothing that we can imagine. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way."

