Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day plans revealed

Taylor Swift is hoping to spend this Valentine’s Day with her beau Travis Kelce despite the couple's busy schedules

According to the latest report of Daily Mail, Taylor Swift is reportedly keen on spending the global day for love birds in Travis Kelce’s arms.

However, both the celebrities seem passionate about their careers, and so their tightly packed schedules might get in the way, according to reports.

Speaking to the American publication, an insider exposed Kelce and Taylor’s plans for the romantic holiday by saying, “They both plan to be with each other on Valentine's Day,” adding, “They just don't know if it will be overseas or in America.”

The source close to the ‘loved-up’ couple explained, “Some pieces have to fall into place and if one of those pieces is Kansas City making the Super Bowl.”

Nonetheless, the insider weighed in on the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl.

The source claimed that if that happened then Swift would leave no stone unturned to join her beau during the event. However, she would have kicked off the Australian leg of the Eras Tour by that time, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

“Though it would be extremely tiring, she plans to come back for the Super Bowl for him if he is in the game,” the insider told the outlet.

The insider disclosed before signing off, “They have tentative plans on what they will actually be doing, but it all will figure itself out once Kansas City is either in the Super Bowl or not. But they highly anticipate they will be together on Valentine's Day.”