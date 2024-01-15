 
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Mariah Carey hilariously takes on 'Of Course' trend on social media: Watch

Mariah Carey is sharing a glimpse of her sense of humor with fans in new ‘Of Course’ trend video

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

Mariah Carey is sharing a glimpse of her sense of humor with fans in new ‘Of Course’ trend video
Mariah Carey is sharing a glimpse of her sense of humor with fans in new ‘Of Course’ trend video

Mariah Carey has joined the ‘of course’ trend on social media with a new video, hilariously showing off her diva status.

Taking to Instagram, Mariah Carey shared the clip captioned “Sunday Camp! #ofcourse." The clip is set to her own song Obsessed with the songstress saying a cheeky "Of Course" line in every scene.

The clip begins with Carey working out using a leg press machine and wearing a stunning gold gown. “I’m Mariah Carey … of course this is my workout ensemble,” she quips.

She’s then seen laying in bed in a white dress, completely glammed up. “I’m Mariah Carey … of course my glam squad is on standby,” she says to the camera as two makeup artists start powdering her face with brushes.

In another hilarious scene, she’s seen sitting with her pet dogs, saying, “I’m Mariah Carey … of course my puppies get pampered after they poop.” Some members of her team are seen stroking her pooches as she joins in.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker is then seen reading her own memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey in a pink robe and sunglasses.

She pulls her glasses down to look at the camera and goes: “I’m Mariah Carey...of course I’m reading my own book!”

This comes after Mariah Carey confirmed split from her long-term partner Bryan Tanaka in December last year. The couple had been together for seven years, during which, Tanaka went from her backup dancer to creative director and boyfriend. 

