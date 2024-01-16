Daisy Ridley teases what's new to come in the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie

New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe

Daisy Ridley is part of the upcoming Star Wars film, and she is teasing what fans could expect from the galaxy far, far away as it aims to take the story into a "different direction."



During an interview with AlloCiné, Rey Skywalker said, "So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do."

Adding, "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Daisy recalled she was offered the part for the forthcoming Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy-helmed film while working on The Rise of Skywalker.

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," she recounted.

The 31-year-old continued, "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"

Three new Star Wars films are in the works besides Daisy film. James Mangold and Dave Filoni will direct each separately. While Jon Favreau recently announced he will helm The Mandalorian & Grogu.