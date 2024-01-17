Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Brad Pitt recently ran into ex Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight and brother James Haven.
The 60 year-old actor recently went to the Moneyball actor Bennett Miller’s exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend Ines De Ramos.
He had an awkward run-in with his ex wife’s family as an eyewitness told US Sun: “Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Angelina’s family, and it’s not a big space.”
“I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking. They mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends,” they added.
Brad wore a polo shirt with brown leather jacket and a fuzzy collar. He completed the look with denim jeans and suede boots.
Ines, who was previously married to Paul Wesley, rocked a white tank top under a beige cardigan and paired it with black leather pants and matching boots.
The two reportedly started dating in November 2022 and made their red carpet debut a year later.
An insider told PEOPLE in November 2023: “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend.”