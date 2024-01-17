Previously, several publications reported that Friends cast will reunite at Emmys' stage for Matthew Perry

Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?

The Friends cast recently passed on the opportunity to honor the late Matthew Perry on Primetime Emmy Awards 2023.

The update comes after several publications claimed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc had planned to reunite on the 75th annual event and pay homage to the comedic star.

However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producers of Emmy awards Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay responded to the reports.

"We had talked about it early on. But I can imagine, from their side, they're mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon,” Jesse revealed.

Read More: Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys

Agreeing with her partner, Jeannae claimed that the tragedy is “still very fresh for them."

Matthew, who died in his Los Angeles home on October 28 at age 54, still received a tribute during the award show’s annual "In Memoriam" segment headlined by Charlie Puth.

The 32-year-old singer performed his 2015 track See You Again as a slideshow of deceased artists displayed in the background.

Andre Braugher, Suzanne Somers, Norman Lear, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Len Goodman, Leslie Jordan, Tommy Smothers and Cindy Williams were among the remembered stars.

The emotional tribute closed out on Matthew when Charlie transitioned into Friends theme song I'll Be There for You.