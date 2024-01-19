 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' won another award to Christopher Nolan this time at the Sundance Film Festival

Melanie Walker

Friday, January 19, 2024

Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer has become the darling of award shows and festivals and at the center of all laurels is the filmmaker Christopher Nolan. As, the latest gong was presented to him at the Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s a quarter of a century later, and I’m still ***** being discovered by Sundance,” the British director hilariously said while accepting the inaugural Trailblazer award.

Similarly, the Dark Knight filmmaker won another award for best director of the critically-hit film at the 81st annual Golden Globes.

In his acceptance speech, the 53-year-old remembered the late Heath Ledger.

“The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, the late Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me."

"And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., who caught my eye and gave me a look of support," he shared.

"The same look he's giving me now; the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

